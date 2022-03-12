Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $103.41. 1,088,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $103.37 and a 52 week high of $108.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

