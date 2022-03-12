Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,853,000 after buying an additional 492,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 165,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 254,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,510. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.