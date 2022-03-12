Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 29,470 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $$49.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 269,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,346. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $50.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.30.

