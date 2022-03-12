Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $142.88 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

