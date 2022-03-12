Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 87,492 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,492 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,698,000 after purchasing an additional 878,054 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,238,000 after purchasing an additional 707,190 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,142,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,389,000 after acquiring an additional 303,492 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,525,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,513,000 after acquiring an additional 55,032 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.47. 17,760,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,223,463. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

