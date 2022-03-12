Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes $17.05 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 299,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,051,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,009,000.

FMB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 255,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,283. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

