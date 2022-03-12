Mirrored United States Oil Fund Market Cap Reaches $6.50 Million (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $6.50 million and $1,297.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $78.08 or 0.00199647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.56 or 0.06611338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,104.99 or 0.99992393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041684 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 83,239 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

