Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Cap of $28.63 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $28.63 million and $10.19 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010323 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00221927 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000185 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.