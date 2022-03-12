Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

Get Mitsui O.S.K. Lines alerts:

Shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 29th.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.