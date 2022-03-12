MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. MiX Telematics posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MiX Telematics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $555,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine J. Lewis sold 69,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $34,191.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,664,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $629,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,538. The company has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

