Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 4.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $21,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 1,434,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

