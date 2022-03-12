Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) will post sales of $116.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $116.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $102.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $508.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.70 million to $518.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $581.85 million, with estimates ranging from $578.70 million to $585.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Momentive Global’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MNTV shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

