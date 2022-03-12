Monavale (MONA) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $222.17 or 0.00567121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $547.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monavale has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.85 or 0.00272757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001371 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About Monavale

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,219 coins and its circulating supply is 9,521 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.