Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $18,329.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.72 or 0.00469881 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000241 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

