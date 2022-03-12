MONK (MONK) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. MONK has a total market cap of $2.52 million and $7,702.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003744 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.