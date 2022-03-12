Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,837.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $395.74 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $427.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

