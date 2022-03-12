Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 6.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.98. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

