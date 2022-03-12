Morgan Stanley Acquires 125,297 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Ping Identity worth $11,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ping Identity by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 259,889 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $10,373,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.30. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.