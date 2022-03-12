Morgan Stanley Buys 41,486 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of American National Group worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total value of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell S. Moody sold 2,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.24, for a total transaction of $542,929.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,899. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group stock opened at $188.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.52. American National Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.44 and a 1-year high of $195.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

