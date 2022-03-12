Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,563 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $46,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MS opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.66. The stock has a market cap of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.12.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

