Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 50.5% in February

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGRUF traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MGRUF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

