Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.23 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 12.30 ($0.16). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 12.43 ($0.16), with a volume of 831,446 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.61.

In other Morses Club news, insider Paul Smith sold 464,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56), for a total value of £199,571.17 ($261,492.62).

About Morses Club (LON:MCL)

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit and online financial services in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of credit and digital e-money current account products. The company provides consumer credit through a network of approximately 1,385 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

