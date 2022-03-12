mStable USD Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.80 million and approximately $90,554.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.31 or 0.99945671 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00070185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00017946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00268176 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.