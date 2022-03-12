Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.