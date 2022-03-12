Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.50.

Several brokerages have commented on MURGY. Societe Generale downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($364.13) to €330.00 ($358.70) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MURGY stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

