Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.47

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $25.60. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 117,721 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €232.00 ($252.17) to €241.00 ($261.96) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €335.00 ($364.13) to €330.00 ($358.70) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

