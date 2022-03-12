Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,171.80

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,171.80 ($15.35) and traded as high as GBX 1,212.84 ($15.89). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.46), with a volume of 183,193 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,171.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,140.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.20.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.24%.
About Murray International Trust (LON:MYI)
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
