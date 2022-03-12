MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 41,267 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 68,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSE MVO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.08. 55,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,533. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

