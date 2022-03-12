MyNeighborAlice Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $182.77 million and $130.55 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for about $5.97 or 0.00015271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MyNeighborAlice Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

