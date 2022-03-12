Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0004

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Myriad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $781,891.20 and approximately $73.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000115 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,818,176,250 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

