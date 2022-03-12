Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $159.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $171.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($23.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 25.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $347,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 78.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

