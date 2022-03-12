Nadler Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,290 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $229.35 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.