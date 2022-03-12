Naka Bodhi Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,241.00 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $506,737.78 and $19,241.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046533 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.51 or 0.06620204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,023.03 or 0.99995893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

