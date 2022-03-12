Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Down 51.3% in February

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 13th total of 95,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NRP stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $38.96. 28,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.56. Natural Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.30%.
About Natural Resource Partners (Get Rating)
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.