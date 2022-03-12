Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $939,762.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Navcoin has a market cap of $9.49 million and $939,762.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001334 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010801 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007797 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,026,015 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

