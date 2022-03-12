Nebulas (NAS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.34 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market cap of $12.39 million and $6.34 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00209472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033867 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,845,021 coins and its circulating supply is 61,333,219 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Nebulas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

