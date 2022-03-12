Nekonium (NUKO) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Nekonium has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Nekonium has a market cap of $9,376.86 and $10.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nekonium coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.57 or 0.06607957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,073.59 or 1.00015505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00041608 BTC.

About Nekonium

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io . The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387

Nekonium Coin Trading

