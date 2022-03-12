Nektan (LON:NKTN) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £2.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.99.
About Nektan (LON:NKTN)
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.