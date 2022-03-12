NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $39.00 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105396 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

