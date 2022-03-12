Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NTOIY opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.67. Neste Oyj has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTOIY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

