NestEGG Coin (EGG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $266.00

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $81,065.09 and approximately $266.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014969 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

