Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the February 13th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Several analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
