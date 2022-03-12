Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the February 13th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 383,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average of $129.24. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on NSRGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.