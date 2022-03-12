NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.44. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

