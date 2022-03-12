NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NTST stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $952.15 million, a PE ratio of 307.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after acquiring an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.