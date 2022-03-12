Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00076135 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

