NevaCoin Price Reaches $0.0074 on Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 45.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. NevaCoin has a market cap of $40,359.21 and $10.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NevaCoin Profile

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

