New Providence Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:NPABU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:NPABU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NPABU remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Friday. New Providence Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II during the 4th quarter valued at $15,000,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,024,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,464,000.

