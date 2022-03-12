New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.01

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.92. New World Development shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 1,315 shares changing hands.

NDVLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New World Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

