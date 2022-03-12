Newton Coin Project (NCP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $1,990.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 268% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

NCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

