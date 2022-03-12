NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,199 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 3.00% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $63,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,130,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 196,186 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NXRT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.13. 98,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $92.29.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

